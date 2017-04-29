Line-ups: Torino-Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

It’s an intriguing battle of the star strikers in Torino v Sampdoria, as Andrea Belotti targets the Capocannoniere title and Patrik Schick scares Joe Hart.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT). Follow the build-up and action as it happens while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

Neither side has much to play for other than to score as many goals as possible, make Belotti Capocannoniere by adding to his 25 goals and entertain the supporters.

Juan Manuel Iturbe is not 100 per cent fit, so Lucas Boye completes the attack with Iago Falque and Adem Ljajic.

Lorenzo De Silvestri and Marco Benassi miss out, bringing Davide Zappacosta and the oft-injured Carlao into the side.

Sampdoria have hit problems recently, managing a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina and two consecutive 2-1 defeats to Sassuolo and Crotone.

Schick has been a revelation, though, scoring a Dennis Bergkamp-esque goal that went viral last week.

Luis Muriel and Jacopo Sala are still on the treatment table, where they are joined by Edgar Barreto and Emiliano Viviano, so Christian Puggioni takes the gloves.

Bruno Fernandes supports Fabio Quagliarella, who is coming back to his former club, having been hounded out by Toro ultras for refusing to celebrate a goal against his beloved Napoli.

Sampdoria won 10 of their 57 competitive trips to Turin, drawn 14 and lost 33. Since the most recent victory here, 2-0 in March 2014, they’ve fallen 5-1 and 2-0 (with Quagliarella on target for the Granata).

Torino: Hart; Zappacosta, Rossettini, Carlao, Avelar; Acquah, Baselli; Iago Falque, Ljajic, Boye; Belotti

Torino bench: Padelli, Cucchietti, Molinaro, Castan, Maxi Lopez, Gustafson, Valdifiori, Iturbe, Obi, Barreca, Moretti, Lukic

Sampdoria: Puggioni; Bereszynski, Skriniar, Silvestre, Regini; Praet, Torreira, Linetty; Fernandes; Quagliarella, Schick

Sampdoria bench: Krapikas, Falcone, Simic, Dodo, Alvarez, Balde, Pavlovic, Cigarini, Djuricic, Tessiore, Budimir, Tomic

