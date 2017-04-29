Ancelotti wins Bundesliga with Bayern

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti has won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, adding to the Serie A, Premier League and Ligue 1 tournaments.

He has made history as the first tactician to win four of Europe's top five Leagues.

The former Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain Coach continued his winning touch in Munich.

This evening, Bayern Munich grabbed a massive 6-0 victory away to Wolfsburg, sealing their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Ancelotti has put together this extraordinary run in just 13 seasons.

He won the Scudetto with Milan in 2003-04 and lifted the Premier League during his debut Chelsea campaign in 2009-10.

Carletto came in mid-season with Paris Saint-Germain, but won Ligue 1 in his first full season in 2012-13.

Unable to take La Liga with Real Madrid, he did lead the Merengues to Champions League glory in 2013-14.

This is his debut Bundesliga attempt and he has won with several rounds to spare.

Ancelotti's management career has now provided 19 trophies across five countries.

