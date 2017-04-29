Monaco scouting report

By Football Italia staff

Monaco fought back to defeat Toulouse 3-1, so what did we learn about Juventus’ Champions League semi-final rivals?

They extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to three points ahead of Wednesday’s first leg showdown with the Bianconeri.



How did they play?

It may not have been the trademark all-out attack that we have grown accustomed to over the course of the season, but Monaco were still deadly when it mattered. 27 shots on goal, 11 on target and 63% possession suggest that the league leaders were in the ascendancy from start to finish.

Their ability to turn defence into attack is quite frightening and, after former Torino defender Kamil Glik brought Monaco level, the floodgates opened. Kylian Mbappé and Thomas Lemar soon added a second and third to make it a routine victory for Leonardo Jardim’s side.

Strengths

As we all know, the strength in this Monaco side is with their forwards. Kylian Mbappé possesses some of the best movement and finishing out of any young striker in the world, and the wide threat of Thomas Lemar and Bernardo Silva is something to be wary of. The winger’s threat on the counter and on the ball make him the perfect partner to a rejuvenated Radamel Falcao, who is showing signs of his form back in his prime at Atletico Madrid and Porto.

Weaknesses

Usually, the midfield partnership of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fabinho is one of the most formidable in Europe, but with the former facing a race against time to be fit for the semi-final due to a broken nose, the midfield may be shuffled around. Joao Moutinho stepped in today and played a huge part in how Monaco dominated the ball in the second half, but Jardim may choose to place Fabinho into right-back if Djibril Sidibe doesn’t pass his fitness test.

Nabil Dirar played at right-back today, but it is highly doubtful that Monaco will risk having him start ahead of Andrea Raggi or even the younger Almamy Toure. If Fabinho is moved into the full-back position, that leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the park that Miralem Pjanic and a deeper-lying Paolo Dybala could exploit.

Injuries/Suspensions

Djibril Sidibe is highly likely to miss out against Juventus due to appendicitis, meaning either Fabinho or the inexperienced Almamy Toure will have to fill in at right-back, an area Max Allegri will look to exploit. Tiemoue Bakayoko could potentially have to wear a protective face mask, but if that fails, he will be a huge miss for Leonardo Jardim.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more