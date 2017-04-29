Nicola: 'Milan different to Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Crotone are out to take another prestigious scalp, but Coach Davide Nicola warns Milan pose different tactical problems.

“This will be a different encounter from the one with Inter, because the Nerazzurri have another playing style to Milan and their shape on the field is completely different,” said Nicola in his Press conference.

“The Rossoneri love to pass the ball around and control the game, not necessarily by moving it quickly, but they do have a lot of quality on the ball. We must do well to intervene and be ready to run a few risks.”

The Squali have picked up 10 points from their last four games, including victories over Inter and Sampdoria.

“We tested out some counter-measures in training that allow us to still play our style of football, but we must also be aware that Milan can attack us both face-on and down the wings.”

Crotone will be in the mood to celebrate, as they sealed their first ever promotion into Serie A exactly one year ago, on April 29, 2016.

