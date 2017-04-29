NEWS
Saturday April 29 2017
Liverpool sent scouts for Conti
By Football Italia staff

Liverpool sent scouts to view Atalanta wide man Andrea Conti as he scored in Friday’s 2-2 draw with Juventus.

The 23-year-old found the net for the seventh time in Serie A this season, making him the most prolific defender in the league.

He can play as a right-back or a right-sided winger at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool had scouts present in Bergamo for last night’s Serie A clash.

The Reds join a huge list of contenders for Conti, including Juventus, Napoli, Roma, Milan and Chelsea.

