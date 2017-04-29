Iturbe replies to Schick and Samp

By Football Italia staff

Juan Manuel Iturbe came off the bench for his first goal in a Torino jersey, grabbing a point after another Patrik Schick scorcher for Sampdoria.

This fixture was expected to provide plenty of goals and perhaps it would’ve done save for some poor Granata finishing.

It was 21-year-old Czech Republic sensation Schick who put Sampdoria ahead in the first half with a ferocious strike under the bar.

The Blucerchiati became increasingly defensive and paid the price, as Toro got the equaliser thanks to substitute Iturbe pouncing on a Vasco Regini error.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side threw everything at Samp, but couldn’t find all three points.

