NEWS
Saturday April 29 2017
Iturbe replies to Schick and Samp
By Football Italia staff

Juan Manuel Iturbe came off the bench for his first goal in a Torino jersey, grabbing a point after another Patrik Schick scorcher for Sampdoria.

This fixture was expected to provide plenty of goals and perhaps it would’ve done save for some poor Granata finishing.

It was 21-year-old Czech Republic sensation Schick who put Sampdoria ahead in the first half with a ferocious strike under the bar.

The Blucerchiati became increasingly defensive and paid the price, as Toro got the equaliser thanks to substitute Iturbe pouncing on a Vasco Regini error.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side threw everything at Samp, but couldn’t find all three points.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how it all unfolded on the Liveblog.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies