Saturday April 29 2017
Baselli: 'Torino too wasteful'
By Football Italia staff

Daniele Baselli felt Torino had done enough to beat Sampdoria, but “wasted lots of chances” in the 1-1 draw.

Patrik Schick had put the visitors in front, while substitute Juan Manuel Iturbe cancelled it out.

“We created many chances and wasted lots of them especially in the first half. Sampdoria made the most of their few scoring opportunities,” Baselli told Sky Sport Italia.

Sinisa Mihajlovic seemed irritated on the touchline, having thrown on every striker at his disposal.

“We know the Coach expects a lot from us and we can give him more. It disappoints us that were unable to give him the victory tonight.

“Torino are playing well recently, we like the new 4-2-3-1 system and are working on making it better.”

