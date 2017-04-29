Mihajlovic: 'Torino deserved to win'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic was furious with his Torino forwards for not finishing their many chances in a 1-1 draw with Sampdoria. “Only one team deserved to win.”

This was Toro’s fourth consecutive home stalemate, as Juan Iturbe came off the bench to cancel out the Patrik Schick opener.

“I don’t see how anyone could think Sampdoria deserved more from this game, because they had two shots on goal and Torino had about 25,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“Considering what we saw throughout the game, there was only one team that deserved to win. Samp equalised, fair play to them, but we were doing all the attacking.

“We used to win at home and struggle away. Now we have improved on our travels and can’t win at home. We had about 40 shots on target in the last two home games and with the quality we’ve got in our squad, we need to convert more of these chances.

“The lads tried everything to the very end, but when you don’t score more than once with all these opportunities, it’s natural you are going to risk dropping points.

“Recently we’ve made mistakes going forward due to egotistical strikers, as there were other choices and our players just went for goal. I will certainly have a talk to them about it, because the team comes first.”

The Granata have improved their performances since moving from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1.

“We wanted to try a few other systems and realise what we should work on for next season. Playing like this, we need three or four trequartisti to rotate and unfortunately we don’t have them, but it does suit the characteristics of my players.”

Next week is a huge test for Torino, as they go into the Derby della Mole against Juventus.

“We are not going to be allowed all these chances against Juve, so we have got to take them. We also know that with Juve, they will turn their first opportunity into the net.

“We will go there and play to win, the way we always do.”

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was in the stands tonight with his son, who is a Torino supporter.

“I hope that despite the result, the kid enjoyed his evening,” said Mihajlovic.

