Giampaolo hails Samp intensity

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo felt Sampdoria played with “great intensity” against Torino, but were penalised by injuries, including Patrik Schick.

The Blucerchiati had taken the lead in Turin with Schick’s strike, but Juan Manuel Iturbe came off the bench to secure the 1-1 draw, pouncing on a Vasco Regini error.

“Samp had a strong game, showing great intensity and lost Schick to injury. The team fought hard, only conceded due to an individual error against a very strong Torino side with a lot of quality," the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“Schick had a shoulder injury, he was struggling towards the end of the first half and tried in the locker room, but he couldn’t continue and I had to substitute him.

“Schick has amazing abilities and could be more consistent, but that’s inevitable for a 21-year-old.

“We lost against Crotone last week because we didn’t fight enough for the result. We assumed that we didn’t have to do very much to win, but sides like Juventus and Napoli can maybe think like that, not Sampdoria.

“I told the lads to enjoy themselves, but with determination. Matias Silvestre and Milan Skriniar were extraordinary tonight.”

Sampdoria paid €10m to get Dennis Praet from Anderlecht last summer, but the Belgium international has struggled to make an impact in Serie A.

“Praet has quality and you need that in football, whereas Karol Linetty is a tractor – he presses, pushes and harries continually. Praet just needs a little more consistency and self-confidence.

“I know he wants to play in a trequartista role, but I feel there are many like him playing there and very few like Praet in midfield. In theory, his position ought to guarantee a few more goals from midfield and we are working on it.”

