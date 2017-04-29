Roma ultras strike, Lazio reassure

By Football Italia staff

Roma ultras in the Curva Sud announced they will not bring flags or sing during the Derby della Capitale, while Lazio fans sent a letter to the team.

While for 18 months both sets of fans boycotted the Stadio Olimpico over Perspex barriers splitting up various sections, now those have been taken down and there are still issues.

The Curva Sud’s Gruppo Roma released a statement warning: “This is no longer the derby we were waiting for, it’s no longer the opportunity to celebrate or sing, we cannot find a reason to do all this after our Brothers, already banned from the stadium, were buried by new police measures that penalise them both at home and at work.

“They created monsters, so we tell you that we’re all monsters. Out of respect, we will not sing and not bring flags. We are all Ultras, we are all monsters.”

Meanwhile, the Lazio Ultras in the Curva Nord sent an open letter to their team ahead of the big game.

“Lads, we wish you a relaxing Saturday in the Formello training retreat. We are proud of you. No irritability, just the right amount of tension, do what you know how and what you’ve done up until now.

“Don’t listen to the alarm bells. Don’t fall into the trap of provocation from the most famous losers in Serie A. We are more than that, we fly above them and… you always gave them an ***-kicking when it came time for serious business.

“This game is worth three points, nothing more. Only three points. All the rest is fluff to sell newspapers. That lot live in their world made up of illusions of grandeur they never had, golden boots and artfully created epochs for a team that has won nothing in 16 years, provided much less than promised and betrayed all their fans’ expectations.

“Lazio are the reality that slap them in the face. The rope that drags them back down to earth when they float up like the hot air balloons they really are. The cold shower that shakes off the hangover.

“We from the stands, you from the pitch, will face them with calm eyes, the smirk of someone who already beat them when they weren’t expecting it.

“No fear, we’ll judge you on your impetus, your courage and determination. Not on the scoreline.”

