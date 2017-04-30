NEWS
Sunday April 30 2017
Glik can't wait for Juventus
By Football Italia staff

Monaco defender Kamil Glik admits he developed as a player in Serie A with Torino and is ready to face Juventus in the Champions League semi-final.

The first leg of their showdown is at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday evening.

“My experience in Italy gave me a lot of confidence and helped me to improve both tactically and technically,” the Poland international told Canal+Sport.

“Now we await Juventus. We hope to win, but it won’t be easy. It’s true that Juve are a great side, but they haven’t beaten us yet.”

Monaco are also on track to win the Ligue 1 title following Saturday’s 3-1 victory over FC Toulouse, in which Glik found the net.

“I have scored with a lot of headers, it’s a strong side to my game.”

