Di Francesco vague on Sassuolo future

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco has to reshuffle his Sassuolo side against Empoli and admits he does not “have a clear idea” of what he’ll do next season.

“We are facing an Empoli outfit that had some difficulties this season, just as we did, but have now won trips to Fiorentina and Milan that seemed unthinkable,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We are down to the bare bones, especially in midfield, but that should provide extra motivation for those who will be playing. We are preparing for this game the same way we did against Napoli.

“It’s tough to deal with seven or eight players missing in every game, but we are in Serie A and that in itself is motivation to give our best. I want to see the same spirit we had against Napoli.”

The Neroverdi grabbed a 2-2 draw in that fixture, but this afternoon are without Luca Mazzitelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Simone Missiroli, Gregoire Defrel, Marcello Gazzola, Alberto Pomini and Gianluca Pegolo.

That means Sassuolo have just one available goalkeeper – Andrea Consigli – and two additions from the youth academy.

Meanwhile, Di Francesco has still not revealed whether he will continue on at the Mapei Stadium or go elsewhere, as Fiorentina and even Roma were mentioned.

“I said that I will talk about it in May and I will do it. We’re getting closer. If I had a clear idea of what I was going to do now, I wouldn’t be waiting until May.”

Sassuolo squad for Empoli: Costa, Vitali, Consigli; Antei, Peluso, Acerbi, Lirola, Cannavaro, Letschert, Adjapong; Magnanelli, Biondini, Sensi, Aquilani, Duncan; Iemmello, Matri, Politano, Berardi, Ricci, Ragusa

