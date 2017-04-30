Bortoluzzi seeks Palermo reaction

By Football Italia staff

Palermo could well be relegated this afternoon as they host Fiorentina and Diego Bortoluzzi warned “the attitude of the players is more important than the tactics.”

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Pescara have already been doomed to the drop and the Sicilians will follow if they fail to get a better result than Empoli today.

Confidence is rock bottom after their 6-2 mauling by Lazio last week.

“Defeats must be accepted like sportsmen, but it’s crucial to then react in a positive way,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“The lads need to find the response on the field. Only by working hard can we emerge from this situation. Everyone needs to do more – everyone.

“The attitude of the players is more important than the system, absolutely. We must attack and defend as a unit, all together.”

When going 5-0 down at Lazio within 26 minutes, Palermo looked like a team that had already given up.

“There must always be motivation to play well – we are in Serie A. We must be professionals all the way. Clearly the atmosphere is going to be difficult, but it has been an off year where things just didn’t go our way.”

Palermo squad for Fiorentina: Fulignati, Marson, Posavec; Aleesami, Andelkovic, Cionek, Goldaniga, Gonzalez, Morganella, Pezzella, Rispoli, Sunjic, Vitiello; Bruno Henrique, Chochev, Gazzi, Jajalo, Ruggiero; Balogh, Diamanti, Lo Faso, Nestorovski, Sallai, Trajkovski

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more