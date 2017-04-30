Martusciello: 'Sassuolo danger for Empoli'

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello is not surprised by the sudden upturn in Empoli’s fortunes, but wants his men on their toes against Sassuolo.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“This is a complicated game, as we are coming off two great results and need to take the right initial approach,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

The Tuscans scraped two points from 10 rounds only to earn back-to-back away victories at Fiorentina and Milan.

Even those have not been enough to secure Serie A safety, as Crotone are still within five points.

“The idea that we have suddenly become talented is a dangerous one. We must play in a strong and determined fashion, as we are gambling with our future over the next five games.

“Sassuolo are a very good side and this season they paid a heavy price for injuries and their Europa League participation. In a way, we should be more worried about Sassuolo than Milan or Fiorentina.

“Victories help confidence, but it’s a fine line to keep the right balance. We’ll be fighting to the last day and anyone who sees it differently risks throwing everything away.”

