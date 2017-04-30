Juric: 'Biggest game of Genoa season'

Ivan Juric told Genoa to be ready for battle against Chievo, as “we are well aware this is the most important game of the season.”

The Grifone’s dire recent form means that the threat of relegation has not been entirely extinguished, especially as Crotone and Empoli are notching up results.

“The squad seems fired up and we are well aware this is the most important game of the season,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Chievo have experienced players, tend to change very little and have quality throughout the team.

“This is a fundamental moment for the club and the fans, so like a family, in times of crisis you put everything aside and stick together. When the players feel the fans are behind them, they can give that little bit extra.

“We absolutely want to win and this is the decisive moment. There aren’t many opportunities left to make up for it, so we need to see this as a Cup Final and give everything without thinking about the future.

“We must cling to what we do in training during the week and repeat it in a match situation. There has to be concentration, aware that we’ve got this tactical structure to fall back on.

“This is a game where we require an attacking mentality, but without losing our heads.”

Olivier Ntcham is out injured with Mattia Perin, while Mauricio Pinilla and Armando Izzo continue their bans.

Genoa squad for Chievo: Lamanna, Zima, Faccioli; Gentiletti, Burdisso, Biraschi, Orban, Munoz; Cofie, Hilijemark, Beghetto, Brivio, Rigoni, Veloso, Laxalt, Cataldi; Simeone, Palladino, Lazovic, Pandev, Ninkovic, Pellegri

