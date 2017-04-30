Pescara are already relegated, but Zdenek Zeman has no intention of allowing any more “embarrassments” against Cagliari.
The Delfini were doomed to the drop straight back into Serie B after Monday night’s 4-1 home defeat to Roma.
Zeman has already said he’ll stick with them next season, but he’s not planning for the future just yet.
“I don’t think that I will give the youth team players a chance this term, because the situation we’re going through as a team could be damaging to them,” said the Coach.
“Cagliari are a good side, they’ve not been very consistent this season, but got some very impressive results.
“I don’t want any more embarrassments. Some players want to stay at Pescara and I hope they’ll prove that to me on the pitch.
“Over the remaining five rounds I will evaluate who is of use to us and who isn’t.”
Alberto Gilardino, Jean-Christophe Bahebeck, Davide Vitturini, Hugo Campagnaro, Guglielmo Stendardo and suspended Cristiano Biraghi miss out.
Alberto Cerri is in the squad, but not 100 per cent fit.
Pescara squad for Cagliari: Fiorillo, Bizzarri, Aldegani, Coda, Crescenzi, Fornasier, Zampano, Bovo, Coulibaly, Cubas, Benali, Brugman, Bruno, Memushaj, Muntari, Verre, Milicevic, Kastanos, Caprari, Cerri, Muric, Mitrita
