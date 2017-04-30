Zeman: 'No Pescara embarrassment'

By Football Italia staff

Pescara are already relegated, but Zdenek Zeman has no intention of allowing any more “embarrassments” against Cagliari.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Delfini were doomed to the drop straight back into Serie B after Monday night’s 4-1 home defeat to Roma.

Zeman has already said he’ll stick with them next season, but he’s not planning for the future just yet.

“I don’t think that I will give the youth team players a chance this term, because the situation we’re going through as a team could be damaging to them,” said the Coach.

“Cagliari are a good side, they’ve not been very consistent this season, but got some very impressive results.

“I don’t want any more embarrassments. Some players want to stay at Pescara and I hope they’ll prove that to me on the pitch.

“Over the remaining five rounds I will evaluate who is of use to us and who isn’t.”

Alberto Gilardino, Jean-Christophe Bahebeck, Davide Vitturini, Hugo Campagnaro, Guglielmo Stendardo and suspended Cristiano Biraghi miss out.

Alberto Cerri is in the squad, but not 100 per cent fit.

Pescara squad for Cagliari: Fiorillo, Bizzarri, Aldegani, Coda, Crescenzi, Fornasier, Zampano, Bovo, Coulibaly, Cubas, Benali, Brugman, Bruno, Memushaj, Muntari, Verre, Milicevic, Kastanos, Caprari, Cerri, Muric, Mitrita

