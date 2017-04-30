Post new comment

Free-scoring Monaco have nothing to lose in their Champions League semi-final with Juventus, and that is their greatest strength, writes Chloe Beresford .

Juventus face Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday evening with the tie undoubtedly billed as defence versus attack. Whilst the Bianconeri have been hailed for their rock-solid duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini – along with Gianluigi Buffon as the last line of defence – their French counterparts have been firing in goals for fun.

There was to be no repeat of the ‘remuntada’ seen against PSG from Barcelona in the quarter-final, as the faultless Juventus defence kept a surprising clean sheet over two legs. Meanwhile, Monaco carried on their tradition of simply outscoring their opponents with a 6-3 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Generally lining up in a 4-4-2 formation, the Monegasques have scored an incredible 95 goals in 34 Ligue 1 fixtures, outscoring PSG by 24 and third-placed Nice by 39. Much has been made of the attacking prowess of their front two Radamel Falcao and highly-sought-after youngster Kylian Mbappé, but what are the strengths and weaknesses of Leonardo Jardim’s side?

Max Allegri’s men would do well to exploit aerial weaknesses in their opponents, with Monaco struggling to defend set-pieces, despite the presence of ex-Torino captain Kamil Glik. Only Lorient have conceded more from dead ball situations in Ligue 1 this term, with Monaco letting in a total of 13 along with 13 from open play.

With the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira (suspended for the first leg), Bonucci and Chiellini all posing an aerial threat, it is not surprising that only Torino, Atalanta and Inter have scored more in this respect than the Old Lady during the current campaign.

At the other end of the pitch, the fabled back-line of the Old Lady will face a very different test to that of the tiki-taka Barcelona. Whilst the MSN are undoubtedly potent in attack, Monaco have a more direct style, creating multiple scoring chances with speed and a direct approach.

Alex Sandro and Dani Alves will need to be aware of the prowess of Bernardo Silva and Thomas Lemar on the flanks, the duo having weighed in with a combined total of 14 assists for their team-mates in Ligue 1 this season.

Stephan Lichtsteiner cited youthful inexperience as the main weakness of Jardim’s side, but perhaps this could be turned on its head to become their main strength. For Juve veteran Gianluigi Buffon, time is running out to win the most coveted prize in club football, but for the dynamic attack-centric Monaco, their careers have only just begun.

