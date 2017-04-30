Kessie rejects Roma for Milan?

By Football Italia staff

Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie wants to join Milan, while Roma have a deal with Atalanta, sparking the €30m bidding war.

This is the situation as described by multiple Italian sports papers and sources.

It was well known that Roma agreed basic terms with Atalanta during the January transfer window for €28m, but agreed to hold off until the summer, as the Bergamo side had already sold Roberto Gagliardini to Inter.

The plan was ruined, however, when Kessie’s agent George Atangana turned down the original salary of €1.2m per year offered to him earlier this week.

Milan then dived in and pledged to match the €28m plus bonuses transfer fee with wages worth almost €2m per season.

Above all, claims La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder has his heart set on Milan, believing he’ll become a key player and a regular starter there.

At Roma, there would be Champions League participation, but Kessie is more interested in developing with consistent playing time and being considered a key figure to his team.

There are many other admirers, including Inter, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Another meeting is planned next week between Roma directors and Atangana, but the situation has become unexpectedly complicated.

