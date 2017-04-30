Tuttosport: 'Conte 50-50 chance for Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Inter are doubling down on their pursuit of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, offering €10m per year and the presence of director Lele Oriali.

Suning Group have had their minds set on Conte for several months now and he remains the first choice to replace Stefano Pioli, ahead of Diego Simeone.

According to Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri have ‘a 50 per cent chance’ of securing Conte for next season by tempting him away from Stamford Bridge.

He is on track to win the Premier League in his first attempt with Chelsea, but is home-sick as his family is still based in Italy and only visits occasionally.

The plan to bring Conte in involves €150m to spend on the transfer market, sweeping powers over strategy, €10m per year wages and the presence of director Oriali.

Former Inter player Oriali had been working with Conte and his Italy staff as Team Manager of the Nazionale.

Tuttosport claim Conte cannot get accustomed to the coldness of his co-workers in London, above all Roman Abramovich’s right-hand woman Marina Granovskaia.

It’s reported the former Juventus Coach repeatedly asked Oriali to join him at Stamford Bridge, but instead the chief is heading to Inter.

