Benitez looks back on Inter and Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Rafa Benitez discussed “broken promises” at Inter, feeling he contributed to Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli and becoming “an idol” at Newcastle United.

The current Newcastle United manager has just earned his side promotion into the Premier League for next season.

“I chose to stay at Newcastle, because I wanted to get back into the Premier League which we had tried to defend when I arrived in a desperate situation,” he told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper.

“I didn’t disappear from the football scene, it was my choice. We had the weight of enormous responsibility on our shoulders and I felt that, as I found myself elected to the role of idol. Our promotion is a gift for all of Newcastle.

“I try to keep up with Serie A. It’s no coincidence that Juventus have been top for six years, as their club is at the vanguard and also has economic power. They are in a position to spend money and bought Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic, Medhi Benatia and other quality youngsters.

“They got stronger and removed representative players from their closest rivals as well. Their control of Italian football could last for a long time, because the distance from Roma and Napoli is still very clear.

“It’s true that finances make a difference, but the gap can be bridged. It takes time and a few good ideas. Again, Napoli and Roma are fighting for second and third place, meaning they are behind Juventus, but still a long way ahead of the others.”

Benitez had a rough time in Serie A, lasting just six months at Inter before resigning in December 2010, then having two seasons at Napoli.

“At Inter it felt like a massive wasted opportunity, which I have pointed out many times. When I first arrived, I received promises that were not kept.

“I had laid out a path, the moment had come to change. It wasn’t out of capriciousness, but necessity, because the average age of the squad was too high.

“It wasn’t my fault that things ended badly. After all, I contributed to bringing the Italian Super Cup and the Club World Cup into their trophy room.

“We are talking about a big club that will do well in future, and I’ll be happy for them, because I left many friends there.

“So much time has passed, it seems superfluous now to go over what went wrong. Without spending any money on the transfer market, we won two trophies, so I think that’ll do for anyone.”

Benitez returned to Serie A for Napoli and worked with President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“We did what we could. It is not anyone’s fault that we had inferior economic capabilities compared to other clubs. De Laurentiis did well to take Napoli to a stable position among the top teams.

“If there is something of mine in the squad that has been built now, and I believe there is, then I am proud of that. It’s good to see Pepe Reina, Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Jorginho and Raul Albiol form the skeleton of the side. The squad took on a more international flavour and that was necessary.

“I want to point out we won there too, as we beat Fiorentina for the Coppa Italia and Juventus in the Italian Super Cup. Those aren’t details…

“The moment came when we had different visions of running the club and so it was right we part ways. But we parted with absolute respect for each other.

“I still watch Napoli, when possible, as it’s a marvellous city with fantastic fans. I had an extraordinary rapport with the supporters and I think I experienced it to the full.

“Napoli represent an important part of my life, because it allowed me to know places, traditions and people I had never encountered before.

“I like Sarri’s Napoli, they play beautiful football, score many goals and are entertaining. I hope they win, next season.”

