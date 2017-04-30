Top Five Rome Derbies

By Football Italia staff

This morning, Roma and Lazio will face off in the 168th competitive Derby della Capitale.

One of the most passionate and deeply felt matches in world football, the Rome derby is easily up there with Celtic v Rangers or Boca v River.

The Giallorossi hold the edge in the head-to-head record, with 63 wins to 44, but the Aquile knocked their city rivals out of the Coppa Italia this season.

Here are five of the biggest Rome derbies of all time.

Roma 0-1 Lazio, 2013 Coppa Italia final

On May 26, 2013 the two great rivals met in a cup final for the first time in history.

The capital clubs had won the Coppa Italia 14 times between them, with Roma winning the cup nine times and Lazio five, but none could compare to the importance of beating the other half of the city on ‘home’ turf.

The sides had finished the Serie A season separated by just one point, with the Giallorossi finishing one place above in sixth. Pundits, bookmakers and fans alike had the match as too close to call.

Following a poorly-received performance from South Korean pop singer Psy, the match kicked off under a cloud of red smoke from the Roma end.

In truth it was a poor game, but Senad Lulic scored for Lazio with just under 20 minutes to go, claiming the ultimate derby bragging rights and a sixth Coppa Italia.

Lazio 1-5 Roma, 2001-02 Serie A

Roma were the defending Serie A champions, having taken the Scudetto from their city neighbours the previous season.

Battling to retain their crown amid pressure from Inter and Juventus, the Lupi handed out one of the epochal derby thrashings.

Vincenzo Montella struck a first-half hat-trick, but Dejan Stankovic restored some hope for the Biancocelesti shortly after the break.

L’Aeroplanino killed the game with his fourth goal on 64 minutes, before Francesco Totti completed the humiliation with a trademark chipped finish.

Roma missed out on the title by just one point on the final day, while it was Lazio’s 4-2 defeat of Inter which ultimately handed the Scudetto to Juventus.

Lazio 2-1 Roma, 1999-2000 Serie A

With eight games of the Serie A season to go, Lazio trailed leaders Juventus by nine points.

The Biancocelesti were pushing for just the second Scudetto in their history, but had been beaten at Verona in Week 26. Roma then, had the chance to kill of their neighbours’ title bid once and for all.

Montella looked like doing just that when he opened the scoring after three minutes, but the Aquile hit back through Juan Veron and Pavel Nedved to keep their title dreams alive.

It proved to be a crucial three points, with Lazio winning all but one of their final seven games, including a 1-0 triumph over Juve in Turin.

The Bianconeri were beaten in a rainy Perugia on the final day, and Sven Goran Eriksson’s side were champions, the Derby della Capitale win serving as the catalyst for the most unlikely of comebacks.

Roma 3-1 Lazio, 1998-99 Serie A

Lazio could have won their second Scudetto a year earlier, were it not for a famous defeat in the derby.

Marco Delvecchio’s two first half goals had Roma cruising at the break, but Cristian Vieri pulled one back on 78 minutes.

However, as the Biancocelesti pushed for an equaliser the Lupi hit on the break, and Francesco Totti made it 3-1 after his shot had initially rebounded off Luca Marchegiani.

The Roma captain unveiled a t-shirt reading “I’ve purged you again”, and Milan pipped Lazio to the Scudetto by a point.

Lazio 3-3 Roma, 1998-99 Serie A

The first Derby della Capitale of the 1998-99 season provided one of the greatest in history.

Marco Delvecchio put Roma ahead with a finish at the back post after 25 minutes, beating Angelo Peruzzi to the ball.

Just three minutes later though, the Aquile hit back with a volley from Roberto Mancini.

Mancio made it 2-1 in the second half with a backheel flick, and Lupi defender Fabio Petruzzi was given a second booking for a foul on Marcelo Salas.

Salas then won a penalty after a foul by Aldair, and when the Chilean converted it appeared the game was over.

Giallorossi Coach Zdenek Zeman wasn’t one for sitting back though, and Eusebio Di Francesco scrambled the ball into the back of the net to give Roma a glimmer of hope.

Then, on 81 minutes, a mix-up in the Lazio defence saw the ball fall to Totti - who else? - and Er Pupone’s mishit finish rescued an unlikely point, sparking wild celebrations in the Curva Sud.

