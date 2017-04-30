Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s eight Serie A games, from the Rome Derby in the early kick-off through Crotone-Milan, Palermo-Fiorentina and tonight’s Inter-Napoli.

We begin at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT) with a massive fixture, as Roma and Lazio face off in what is never a normal game, the Derby della Capitale.

This is the fourth meeting between the local rivals this season after a Giallorossi Serie A victory and Lazio knocking their cousins out of the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

It’s also second against fourth and a potentially crucial clash in the race for European qualification.

At 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), Milan risk another embarrassment after their home defeat to Empoli, as they visit the other side desperately trying to stay in Serie A – Crotone.

Empoli host a revitalised Sassuolo and Cagliari take on Zdenek Zeman’s already-relegated Pescara.

Genoa-Chievo is the fight between two sides in crisis, while Palermo could well go down today when Fiorentina visit the Stadio Barbera and Bologna take on Udinese.

The round concludes in style at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) at San Siro with Inter struggling to stay afloat and leaking goals against Serie A high-scorers Napoli.

The Nerazzurri were expecting this to be a battle for the Champions League spots, but instead find themselves down in seventh after two points from five games, both of them 2-2 draws.

Maurizio Sarri’s men aren’t too happy either, needing to prove a point after they were held 2-2 by Sassuolo last week.

