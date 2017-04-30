Line-ups: Roma-Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Lazio already knocked Roma out of the Coppa Italia, but the Derby della Capitale is back as Keita Balde Diao fights Edin Dzeko and Mohamed Salah, but Ciro Immobile pulls out.

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), follow the build-up and action to all today’s eight Serie A games on the Liveblog.

These arch-rivals meet for the fourth time this season after the Giallorossi emerged with a 2-0 victory back in December, then Lazio eliminated them from the Coppa Italia semi-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

They won the first leg 2-0 in March and lost 3-2 on April 4, with Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic getting the goals in both those games.

Immobile was going to lead the line for the Aquile with support from Milinkovic-Savic and Keita Balde Diao, who pushed Felipe Anderson to the bench with his astonishing six-minute hat-trick in the 6-2 mauling of Palermo.

However, Immobile is suffering from flu symptoms and a stomach bug, so pulled out during the warm-up and was replaced by Jordan Lukaku, shifting Milinkovic-Savic further forward.

Federico Marchetti is injured, so Albania international Thomas Strakosha retains the gloves.

Simone Inzaghi used a 3-5-2 system in those two Coppa Italia semi-final ties and goes back to it once more.

Roma have a full squad to choose from, other than long-term absentee Alessandro Florenzi, as Daniele De Rossi has recovered from an ankle knock to start.

He completes the midfield with Kevin Strootman, while Salah, Radja Nainggolan and Stephan El Shaarawy support joint-Capocannoniere Dzeko.

The 2-0 Coppa Italia semi-final first leg in March was the only time Lazio have beaten Roma since the Coppa Italia Final of 2013, managing two draws and six defeats.

The last Serie A victory for the Aquile was a 3-2 thriller in November 2012, followed by three stalemates and five losses.

Look back over our run-down of the five greatest Rome Derbies.

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson; De Rossi, Strootman; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

Roma bench: Alisson, Lobont, Juan Jesus, Vermaelen, Mario Rui, Bruno Peres, Paredes, Grenier, Gerson, Perotti, Totti

Lazio: Strakosha; Strakosha; Bastos, de Vrij, Wallace; Basta, Parolo, Biglia, Lulic, Lukaku; Milinkovic; Keita

Lazio bench: Vargic, Adamonis, Patric, Hoedt, Radu, Murgia, Crecco, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Lombardi, Djordjevic

