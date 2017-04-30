Szczesny: 'Roma need balance'

By Football Italia staff

Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is “convinced we can win” the Derby della Capitale as long as they don’t lose their balance with Lazio.

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’s worth three points. We know the derby is always more important for the fans, and the players, but the most important thing for us has to be the points,” Szczesny told Mediaset Premium.

Lazio knocked Roma out of the Coppa Italia semi-final with a 2-0 first leg victory and 3-2 loss in the return fixture.

“We lost a bit of balance in the first leg and paid a price for that. Today we need to play with the right balance and with our quality I am convinced we can win it.”

