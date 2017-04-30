Lombardi: 'Lazio win for our fans'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio midfielder Cristiano Lombardi assures they “want to win the final derby of the season for ourselves and our fans.”

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’s the final derby of the season, both teams will want to win for themselves and for their fans,” the 21-year-old explained on Mediaset Premium and Lazio Style Channel.

“This season we’ve had the fans really close to us throughout and that allowed us to get great results, rising to fourth in the table.

“We know the supporters will push us forward again today towards victory. We are ready and determined, we want the three points. We’ll have our say and play our game.

“The Curva Nord wrote us an open letter this week to fire us up. We are proud to wear and represent this jersey.”

