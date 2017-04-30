Fazio: 'Lamela told derby secrets'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio reveals former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Erik Lamela “told me all the secrets” of the Roma-Lazio derby.

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“The derby is a very important game. We’ve played three so far this season and this next one is a crossroads for our campaign,” the Roma defender told the Serie A YouTube Channel.

“We want second place to go straight into the Champions League. I think this is the most important game of the ones remaining on the fixture list.

“I had already realised the Rome Derby was special when playing with Erik Lamela at Tottenham. He told me all the secrets of this extraordinary game.”

