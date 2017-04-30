Baldissoni vague on Totti and Spalletti

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Mauro Baldissoni dropped vague hints on Francesco Totti’s future and noted they’ll “plan for next season, whether Luciano Spalletti is involved or not.”

“Winning means three points, which we hope can consolidate second place and start to worry Juventus,” Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium.

“We know that they need to make mistakes for us to close the gap, but in the meantime we’ll focus on not making mistakes of our own.”

Inevitably, the director was asked if this would be Totti’s final Derby della Capitale, as his playing contract expires on June 30.

“Francesco has a six-year contract, so there will be many more derbies, even if not on the pitch. Evidently it won’t be his last derby at the Olimpico.”

Similarly, Coach Spalletti has not yet put pen to paper or even particularly discussed extending his contract.

“The Coach asked us to postpone this talk to the end of the season, as we need to focus on the results. The club works every day and has been planning for the future for some time. Next term will be worked out, whether Spalletti is involved or not.

“The Coach has been consistent since the beginning to fire up and motivate the squad to get the best possible result. Winning is difficult today, but second place has enormous worth to us and makes a very big difference.”

Roma have already hired new director of sport Monchi, who found great success at Sevilla.

“Monchi is very professional and smart, so he knows everything there is to know about the derby. He has proved he can apply a working method based on great knowledge and understanding of the game. It’s something we’ve been trying to take to Roma for many years and it fits in perfectly with what he did at Sevilla.

“He was able to win silverware even without a dominant budget, so we are targeting excellence on the international stage and believe Monchi will help us achieve that.”

There is another contract in the balance, as Daniele De Rossi’s deal also expires this summer.

“We are talking with De Rossi to extend his career as a player. It might be taking a while, but when there are such intimate relationships, we can take each other for granted – as do all long-term married couples.

“We are working on a contract that we hope will satisfy both him and us.”

