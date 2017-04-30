HT: Lazio fury at Roma penalty

By Football Italia staff

Roma cancelled out a Keita Balde Diao opener with Daniele De Rossi’s non-existent penalty, whereas Lazio had a spot-kick denied in a controversial Rome Derby.

This was the fourth edition of the Derby della Capitale this season after a 2-0 Giallorossi victory in December, while Lazio knocked their rivals out of the Coppa Italia semi-final 4-3 on aggregate. Sitting in second and fourth respectively, the cousins needed points for Europe and the only absentees were Alessandro Florenzi and Federico Marchetti.

Ciro Immobile pulled out during the warm-up with flu and stomach bug symptoms, so Jordan Lukaku stepped in, bumping Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Senad Lulic into more advanced roles.

The last Biancocelesti victory in a Serie A derby was a 3-2 thriller in November 2012, followed by three draws and five losses.

Edin Dzeko had a huge chance in the opening three minutes, forcing Thomas Strakosha into a point-blank range reaction save with his fingertips at the back post. The Albanian goalkeeper also got down to turn Mohamed Salah’s angled drive round the upright.

However, Lazio held out under pressure and took the lead with their first genuine chance. Keita got away from Federico Fazio just inside the box and his low drive went through Emerson Palmieri’s legs, meaning Wojciech Szczesny didn’t see it until late as it squirmed into the near bottom corner.

That changed the momentum of the game and Marco Parolo tested Szczesny from distance, but Lukaku seemed to be tripped when Fazio took a swing and a miss at the ball as he ran on to a Senad Lulic assist. The officials waved play on.

Roma kept possession for lengthy periods without making much impact, whereas Szczesny had to fingertip a Marco Parolo angled drive round the far post.

Lazio lost another player on the strike of half-time, as Lukaku had to come off and make way for Felipe Anderson, returning Lulic to a more traditional role.

There was huge controversy when Kevin Strootman went down as Wallace dived into an unnecessary challenge. The referee pointed to the penalty spot, but replays show Wallace did not actually make contact with his ankle. Daniele De Rossi stepped up and coolly converted despite Strakosha guessing the right corner, drawing Roma level with an extremely dubious incident.

Roma 1-1 Lazio (Half-Time)

Keita Balde Diao 12 (L), De Rossi pen 45 (R)

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson; De Rossi, Strootman; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

Lazio: Strakosha; Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Wallace; Basta, Parolo, Biglia, Lulic, Lukaku (Felipe Anderson 43); Milinkovic; Keita

Ref: Orsato

