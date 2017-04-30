Dybala 'at Juve to win everything'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala was “wanted by half of Europe, but he came to Juventus in order to win everything,” said the Argentina talent’s agent.

The Bianconeri invested €40m to sign him from Palermo in July 2015 and he has at least doubled that value now, extending his contract to June 2021.

“It was a long and complex renewal process, but at the end our expectations were realised,” agent Pierpaolo Triulzi told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper.

“In truth, we took 10 months to work on it. In my view, Juventus sent a very important signal to their fans and other clubs, because once again they proved that this team is going to be full of top players.

“At the same time, it was an important message from Dybala to the fans. Paulo is happy with this choice, so is his family, and he proves that game after game.

“With Juve he has grown and continues to get better every day. You can tell from his recent performances, can’t you?

“Paulo is the best talent in Europe right now, straight after the top stars like Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. I consider it fairly normal that there was a lot of interest in him and obviously many clubs made serious approaches.

“I know that you make your living on behind the scenes details, whereas I protect privacy in my work. Having said that, if you write that half of Europe wanted Dybala, then you are correct.

“But we chose Juve and he is happy to be a Juventus player, because he wants to win everything with Juve.”

In Argentina, they depict Dybala as the ‘new Messi’ and the pair have played together on international duty.

“In my view, this is a comparison that makes no sense. Nobody can ever debate the quality of Messi, just as Diego Maradona was beyond everyone in his day.

“Paulo said it clearly: Messi, like Maradona, is a legend that belongs to the history of football and nobody can try to say they are the new Messi. It’s all a media game and we leave that to you.

“He simply feels that he is Dybala and works every day to improve. He has enormous respect for Messi and I think they can help each other out in the World Cup in Russia.”

The representative also revealed a different side to Dybala that he likes to keep private.

“Paulo finds it fundamental to do things for those less fortunate than himself. He’s a champion in that sense too, full of heart, he always thinks of others.

“I remember that in Palermo he’d go around at night handing food out to the homeless. On Easter Day, he chose to spend it with sick children in the Regina Margherita hospital and that really moved me.

“He visited an orphanage in Malta and a children’s hospital in Australia. That’s what he’s like and he is thinking of starting his own charity foundation, too.”

