Lazio rule the Derby della Capitale

By Football Italia staff

Keita Balde Diao bagged a brace around Dusan Basta’s strike, as Lazio saw off rivals Roma 3-1 despite a non-existent penalty and injury woes.

It was a remarkable success for Simone Inzaghi’s side, the first Aquile victory in a Serie A Derby della Capitale since November 2012.

Ciro Immobile pulled out in the warm-up, Jordan Lukaku and Stefan de Vrij also went off injured, but they still managed to grab all three points and city bragging rights.

Keita opened and closed the scoring, with Basta’s deflected effort in off the inside of the post.

Roma had temporarily equalised thanks to a non-existent penalty, as Wallace did not make contact with Kevin Strootman’s ankle.

Antonio Rudiger saw red in stoppages and will be suspended next week.

