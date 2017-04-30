Biglia gives credit to Inzaghi

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia praised Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi for their 3-1 Derby della Capitale victory over Roma and “hope the club was watching his work.”

Keita Balde Diao bagged a brace around Dusan Basta’s deflected strike, while Daniele De Rossi temporarily equalised with a controversial penalty.

“We thoroughly deserved the win, as we controlled the game in the second half, despite the equaliser,” the captain told Mediaset Premium.

“The Coach had been firing us up since Monday, letting us know just how important this game was and he did a great job.

“We are improving and mustn’t make comparisons with anyone. We just have to look towards the top clubs and grow to become a top club.

“Hopefully the club has been watching the work done by the Coach and improves the squad this summer.

“I asked Francesco Totti for his shirt at the final whistle, because regardless of the game and this situation, he remains a legend.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more