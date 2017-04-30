Fernandez issues Crotone warning

By Football Italia staff

Milan's Mati Fernandez warns his teammates that this afternoon's match with Crotone will not be easy.

The Rossoneri have the opportunity to move to within three points of fifth-place Atalanta with victory over the Pitagorici.

However, speaking ahead of kick-off, the 30-year-old acknowledges their relegation-threatened opponents are not to be underestimated, particularly given their recent resurgent form.

"It is a very important match for us," Fernandez commented. "This team is doing well and has taken 10 points from their last four matches so it won't be easy."

The attacking midfielder is excited to be included in Vincenzo Montella's starting line-up for only the third time.

"I feel good, the boss decides who should play and whoever does needs to give their best."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more