Spalletti: 'An ugly Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti admits Roma's 3-1 Derby defeat to Lazio has struck a 'psychological blow' to his side.

The Giallorossi were second-best throughout the contest at the Stadio Olimpico as they came up against a well-drilled Biancocelesti side who were clinical on the counter-attack.

“Ugly incidents led to an ugly Roma," Spalletti admitted after the final whistle. "We started well, began playing the game we thought that we had to play and created several chances, then conceded at their first attempt.

“Naturally, this is a psychological blow, you start to think it’s not the game you were expecting, you make mistakes and it becomes a wide open game. We were no longer the team we know that we are."

The Roma boss then explained his decision to deploy a back three for today's game, adding that poor luch had also played a part in his side's loss.

“I opted to go with three at the back after a while, as Lazio were dangerous on the counter and we were lacking sharpness. Then Lazio scored again with a deflection, so we were unlucky.

“If you look at the game today, we were weaker in defence. After a result like this, you have to accept all the criticism. We lost sharpness, made bad decisions, were unlucky on the incidents, as both the first and second goal were deflected shots from the edge of the box.

“We created six or seven chances that we failed to convert. We should’ve kept more possession, as we did in the opening 10 minutes, and that would’ve worn Lazio down, making it easier for us to break them down. Instead, by taking the lead, Lazio could simply counter.”

Spalletti was also asked to comment on the performance of Edin Dzeko, with the Bosnian forward having failed to trouble the Lazio defence.

"The stats show that he is important to us. Today, more than one player didn't have a good match. You don't just point the finger at one player."

