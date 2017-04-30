'Penalty made Lazio even more hungry'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio's Senad Lulic says the controversial penalty awarded against his side made them even more determined to beat Roma.

The Biancocelesti were a goal up shortly before half-time against their old rivals, only for Roma's Kevin Strootman to go to ground after a challenge by Wallace despite no contact having been made.

A spot-kick was awarded, with Daniele De Rossi converting to draw the sides level.

"We were hungry, we believe in our qualities," Lulic stated after Lazio overcame their disappointment to score two second half goals and run out 3-1 winners.

"We went ahead and we started well. It wasn't a penalty, after they equalised we were even more determined to get the result.

"We started the second half even more concentrated and even more hungry to win. We wanted to win both because we lost the first derby and also because we want to get in the Europa League automatically.

"Derbies are always different, they give you extra motivation. Everyone has their way of preparing for it. We are a good group and you can see it on the pitch.

"Today, we fought and sacrificed ourselves for each other."

