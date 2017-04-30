HT: Milan trailing at Crotone

Crotone have taken the half-time lead against Europe-chasing Milan with Marcello Trotta’s first Serie A goal since October.

As Empoli are currently losing 2-1 at home to Sassuolo, the Squali are virtually only two points adrift of the safety zone.

The Calabrians had three wins and a draw going into this clash, but still in the drop zone because Empoli had shocked Milan at San Siro last week. Mattia De Sciglio and Jose Sosa were suspended with Alessio Romagnoli, Ignazio Abate and Giacomo Bonaventura injured. When these sides met at San Siro in December, Diego Falcinelli had opened the scoring only for Abate and Gianluca Lapadula to turn it around late on.

In the opening 95 seconds, Gianluigi Donnarumma needed a flying save to fingertip the Andrea Barberis free kick out of the near top corner.

Crotone were pouring forward from the start and Marcello Trotta held off Cristian Zapata to turn, firing in at the near post. It was certainly deserved, as the Rossoneri barely got out of their own half, but Trotta hadn’t scored in Serie A since October.

Juraj Kucka was booked and will therefore be suspended against Roma next week, while Trotta had the ball in the back of the net again, but was incorrectly ruled offside.

Alex Cordaz was alert to palm a dangerous Suso right-foot strike over the bar from a tight angle after Gerard Deulofeu’s assist. Suso tested the Crotone goalkeeper again moments later, but Deulofeu was booked for simulation.

Crotone 1-0 Milan (Half-Time)

Trotta 8 (C)

Crotone: Cordaz; Rosi, Ceccherini, Ferrari, Martella; Rohden, Barberis, Crisetig, Nalini; Trotta, Falcinelli

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Cristian Zapata, Paletta, Vangioni; Kucka, Locatelli, Mati Fernandez; Suso, Lapadula, Deulofeu

Ref: Banti

