Inzaghi: 'We had the right spirit'

Simone Inzaghi was delighted with the reaction of Lazio's players as they deservedly beat rivals Roma 3-1.

The Biancocelesti had to deal with the loss of star forward Ciro Immobile during the pre-match warm up at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon, while they were also incensed when referee Daniele Orsato awarded Roma a first-half penalty that was clearly the incorrect decision.

"I had a lot of problems during the warm up, having to make changes," Inzaghi explained after his side secured a memorable victory.

"But I knew that with this attitude we would play a great match. Roma are an excellent team, we have to play the right game.

"You can understand Orsato's mistake [for the penalty], I missed chances when I was a player.

"Along with Rizzoli, Orsato is the best referee in Italy. When I saw it during the break, I didn't think about the mistake but about motivating my players again.

"We had the right spirit and we won very deservedly."

Inzaghi then revealed the pride he has for his youthful team, who are on the verge of Europa League qualification and in the final of the Coppa Italia.

"When I took charge of the team I heard a lot of stories but I knew the boys were with me and I am proud to coach this group.

"The staff and I look to give our best, we coach a great group made up of real mean, whether they have played 36 matches or seven."

The Lazio boss added that today's victory would spur his team on as their season comes to its conclusion.

"Winning a Derby after so many problems gives great belief for the last five matches of the season.

"As well as points we need to give performances, we have had a hectic schedule. If I think about where we started, it has been a real escalation."

