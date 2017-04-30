Massara: 'We'll see with Spalletti'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Frederic Massara accuses Lazio fans of racist chanting towards defender Antonio Rudiger.

The German defender was sent off in the dying stages of the Giallorossi's 3-1 Derby della Capitale defeat to the Biancocelesti this afternoon for a reckless challenge on Filip Djordjevic.

However, speaking post-match, the Roma official claimed the challenge was the result of Rudiger's anger at unsavoury chanting directed towards him.

"How do we deal with this defeat? As we have done before. We are still in second place and we need to defend that position," Massara said.

"We started the match well, then we conceded with their first chance. It was the same in the second half, Strakosha made an important save, then they scored a deflected goal on the break.

"Then, enthusiasm motivated Lazio, we got tired. We need to come back immediately to finish second.

"As for Rudiger, I'd like to say that today he was very angry with the racist chanting we had to put up with. It's a shame you still hear these things."

Massara was also asked about whether this was Francesco Totti's last Derby, the 40-year-old having come on as a substitute with 20 minutes remaining.

"Totti's last Derby? He will have a lot more as a director. He is a symbol of Roma, it can never be his last Derby."

Rumours persist on the long-term future of Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti but the director said nothing has yet been decided.

"Spalletti is focused on finishing the season. He has done a great job, we have been close to an extraordinary team like Juventus. With Spalletti, we will see at the end of the season."

