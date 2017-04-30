Bortoluzzi keeps Palermo focused

By Football Italia staff

Palermo Coach Diego Bortoluzzi warned his men not to “get big-headed because of one good game” after beating Fiorentina 2-0.

The Sicilians would’ve been relegated today with a defeat or by not getting a better result than Empoli.

Instead, they’re still in the race thanks to Empoli’s 3-1 home loss to Sassuolo.

“During the week, the lads proved to me that they didn’t want to give up. They want to end this season in the best possible way,” the Coach told Radio Rai.

“Today we had the unity we needed and the result rewarded us.”

Alessandro Diamanti was given a rare start and curled in the opening free kick before a Haitam Aleesami counter-attack.

“Diamanti has a positive attitude, just like everyone in the team. He puts real effort and character into everything he does.

“Can we get safety? Let’s not get big-headed now because of one good game. We have to take it one match at a time.”

With four rounds to go, Palermo are still 10 points adrift of the safety zone.

