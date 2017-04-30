Sousa: 'Fiorentina's worst performance'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa admits Fiorentina’s 2-0 defeat to Palermo represented “one of our worst performances in my two seasons here.”

Alessandro Diamanti curled in a trademark free kick before Haitam Aleesami’s late counter-attack at the Stadio Barbera.

“This was one of our worst performances in my two seasons here, including our first half against Pescara,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We lacked movement off the ball, Palermo defended well as a block with three close lines, able to attack the space at our first mistake.

“We were not organised and we allowed Palermo to win every single duel. The team did not perform the way it can, although it was a little better after we went behind. I saw some reaction, but there were again too many mistakes in the second half.

“These players performed below their potential. It was not the right attitude and I did not see the right hunger. I had already talked about the difficulty of breaking down teams who close the spaces, but we can do so much better than today.”

Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa were on the bench and Josip Ilicic started against his former club, with Nikola Kalinic suspended.

“Bernardeschi had some pain in the soleus muscle yesterday, so I chose Ilicic because he had trained well and today was among our most incisive players.

“I had to make a choice on Chiesa. We are trying to rediscover him. He did not make the best choices, but he always tries to drag the team forward.

“I tried to use him as a second striker behind Khouma Babacar, but once again today he didn’t combine well with his teammates.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more