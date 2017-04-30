Juric 'not scared of Serie B'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric insists he is not scared of Serie B despite Genoa falling to yet another defeat.

The Rossoblu were defeated 2-1 at home by a Chievo team who had lost their previous five matches, meaning they themselves have now lost six out of seven.

With Crotone and Empoli showing improved form as the season comes to a close, the Luigi Ferraris side are now just five points clear of the drop zone with four matches remaining.

"After a great first-half I told the boys to be ruthless in the second-half, that it was the match of their lives," Juric told reporters.

"I can't explain those 15 minutes afterwards, even from the players' point of view.

"It's a great shame because the team played very well, then had an inexplicable collapse. After three minutes of the second-half I could see we weren't there anymore.

"As a Coach I can't explain it. We can't look for excuses, we interpreted the second-half badly.

"I am not scared of Serie B, this is how football is. Today we couldn't give anything away, instead we gave it away in 15 minutes."

