Nicola: 'We could have had more'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola believes Crotone could have done more than draw 1-1 with Milan this afternoon.

The Pitagorici, having looked doomed to certain relegation just a month ago, have staged a late-season rally to go undefeated in their last five matches and move to within four points of Serie A safety.

"I am only happy if I achieve the goals I have," Nicola told reporters of his side's chances of staying up against the odds.

"We could have got something more, but we expended more than Milan. But they are a great team ready to hurt you whenever you make a mistake.

"We are no more nor less close [to staying up], we need to show a mature effort in the right way.

"We now need to rest and recover energy in time for the next game in order to get as many points as possible."

