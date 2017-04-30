Derby della Capitale: Roma Player Ratings

By Football Italia staff

How did the Giallorossi do in the unexpected Derby della Capitale defeat to Lazio? Football Italia rates the Roma men.

Words: Peter Fernie

Wojciech Szczesny: 5.5

The on-loan Arsenal ‘keeper didn't have a bad game, despite conceding three goals. You could argue he shouldn't have been beaten on his near side for Lazio's first, but it was a neat driven finish by Keita Balde Diao. He made a good save from Felipe Anderson in the 63rd minute, and could do nothing about Lazio's second or third goals.

Antonio Rudiger: 4

A day to forget for the big German defender. He started the match at right-back and failed to provide the depth in the build-up the Giallorossi required. He switched to right side of a three man defence at the start of the second half and then back to right-sided centre-half in a 4-2-3-1, but struggled to cope with Lazio's crisp breaks in both roles. To top off his bad day, he was given a straight red for a wild studs-up challenge on Djordjevic in injury time.

Kostas Manolas: 5

The Greek international had his hands full with the piercing runs of Keita and had a difficult afternoon. The Roma faithful will perhaps feel he could have been braver on Lazio's second goal when he turned his body away from Dusan Basta's strike. He showed his remarkable pace when catching Keita on another rapid break in the 61st minute, but was breached by the young Senegalese forward for Lazio's third goal.

Federico Fazio: 5

Like Roma's other defenders, he struggled to cope with the quick breaks of the Biancocelesti and the lack of reference points in their attack. He was substituted for Diego Perotti in the 64th minute in a tactical change.

Emerson Palmieri: 5

The young Brazilian was an ever-willing raider for his side and tried to link with Stephan El Sharaawy in the first half and later with Perotti, but to no avail. He was often forced to cross the ball into traffic by Lazio, which was food and drink for their back three.

Daniele De Rossi: 5

The Captain and veteran feels these occasions as much as anyone, but it was a painful day for the skipper despite his goal from the penalty spot in first half injury time. Roma's play through midfield was stifled time and again by a swarm of blue bodies and his frustration grew. He was subbed for Totti in the 73rd minute, as Coach Luciano Spalletti went for broke.

Kevin Strootman: 6

The Dutchman always wanted the ball and never stopped trying to drive his team on. His will to win at any costs came to the fore in the 45th minute as he "won" his team a penalty, despite replays showing Brazilian defender Wallace had made no contact with the Roma man. For all he will be criticised for his cheating, Roma fans would like a few more Strootmans in their side.

Mohamed Salah: 6:5

The Egyptian speed king was the biggest hope for I Lupi on the day and looked a threat throughout with his speed and dribbling skills. He took the fight to Lazio at every opportunity and needed more team-mates at his level to break down the Lazio wall.

Radja Nainggolan: 5:5

Ninja gave it his all, as usual, but it wasn't his day. He strived constantly to get between the Lazio lines and find the key for his side, but there was no way through. The Belgian's corner kick deliveries were poor, adding to an afternoon to forget.

Stephan El Shaarawy: 4

The gifted but frustrating inside forward failed to influence the proceedings as his Coach would have hoped. He couldn't trouble Basta or Bastos in the first half one-on-one, or link with Emerson effectively. The Italian was subbed at half time for Bruno Peres.

Edin Dzeko: 4

A poor afternoon for the prolific Bosnian, he was largely nullified by Lazio's back three and in the half chances he was presented with, he looked short of sharpness. His side required more mobility on the day and he wasn't able to provide it.

Bruno Peres: 4

The Brazilian wing-back was brought on at the start of the second half for El Shaarawy, as they switched to a three at the back system. He was expected to provide greater penetration down the right flank for the Giallorossi, but it didn't materialise. As Roma forced the game, Lazio broke merrily in to the space vacated by Peres.

Diego Perotti: 5

Came on for Fazio in the 64th minute on the left hand side in another tactical shift back to 4-2-3-1, and he began promisingly with a positive run at Basta and Bastos straight way. However, the Argentine gradually faded as the game became more stretched and Roma ever more desperate.

Francesco Totti: 4

The King of Rome replaced De Rossi in the 73rd minute in a last throw of the dice by Spalletti. He couldn't show his magic on this occasion, as Lazio put up an unshiftable defensive wall. At 40, it's an ever-greater struggle when his side are out of possession.

