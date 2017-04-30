EDF: 'Future decided in 10 days'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco says he will meet with Sassuolo officials in the next 10 days to decide his future.

The 47-year-old has been with the Neroverdi across two different spells since 2012, leading them into Serie A for the first time and into the Europa League this season.

However, with his contract set to expire, rumours have been circulating that he sees his future elsewhere, with Fiorentina said to be interested in his services.

"In 10 days I will meet with the club to discuss the future," Di Francesco revealed after this afternoon's 3-1 win at Empoli.

"It will be a personal choice, but the growth of Sassuolo is something separate.

"I am pleased but not with the last half-hour," he then said of today's match

"At the end, we didn't manage the ball well against an Empoli team who were pouring forward.

"Today we had several players out, I am pleased to have given the youngsters we have a great chance.

"Starting a season early for the Europa League is not easy, we need to be better in the future."

