Maran: 'Chievo stopped the rot'

By Football Italia staff

Chievo Coach Rolando Maran was relieved to see his side end a run of five straight defeats by beating Genoa.

The Flying Donkeys trailed at half-time of their match at the Luigi Ferraris but responded through goals by Samuel Bastien and Valter Birsa, keeping them in 12th place.

"Chievo were in a series of negative matches. We wanted to end it," Maran stated post-match.

"We were suffering but we have done well to stop the rot, beating a team who were very motivated and difficult to play against at this time.

"I credit the boys, who have always worked hard to get out of this bad run.

"Today was an important performance. We are thinking of doing well until the end of the season, there are a lot of positives."

