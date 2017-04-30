NEWS
Sunday April 30 2017
Donadoni happy with Bologna safety
By Football Italia staff

Bologna Coach Roberto Donadoni is delighted with his players for securing safety with four games to spare.

This afternoon's 4-0 thrashing of Udinese moved the Rossoblu 13 points clear of the relegation zone, meaning they cannot now be caught by third-bottom Crotone.

"We have achieved the aim with four games to spare and that is a great result, credit to the boys," Donadoni said after the full-time whistle mathematically guaranteed Serie A football for another season.

"Clearly, a lot of things could be done better and more could be done in some areas.

"But we can look to the future with optimism, there is room for improvement.

"Now, we have four more important games that could improve our League position. We will work for that."

