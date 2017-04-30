Del Neri: 'Bologna taught us a lesson'

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri admits Udinese were taught a lesson by Bologna in their 4-0 defeat this afternoon.

The Bianconeri had been on a good run of form prior to today's match, winning four of their previous six games, but had no answer to Roberto Donadoni's men in Emilia-Romagna.

"We conceded a goal in the last second of the first-half," Del Neri lamented post-match.

"We didn't play well as a team, you need to be compact. In that sense, Bologna taught us a lesson.

"In the last month we have expended a lot and today we paid for that.

"We need to do a bit of soul-searching, we always need to put the effort in and I'm sure the boys will do that next week."

