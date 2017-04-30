NEWS
Sunday April 30 2017
Del Neri: 'Bologna taught us a lesson'
By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri admits Udinese were taught a lesson by Bologna in their 4-0 defeat this afternoon.

The Bianconeri had been on a good run of form prior to today's match, winning four of their previous six games, but had no answer to Roberto Donadoni's men in Emilia-Romagna.

"We conceded a goal in the last second of the first-half," Del Neri lamented post-match.

"We didn't play well as a team, you need to be compact. In that sense, Bologna taught us a lesson.

"In the last month we have expended a lot and today we paid for that.

"We need to do a bit of soul-searching, we always need to put the effort in and I'm sure the boys will do that next week."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies