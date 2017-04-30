Liveblog: Inter v Napoli

Join us for all the build-up and action from San Siro, as Inter and Napoli face off in what should be a thriller, Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic against Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The pressure is on both these sides after disappointing results last weekend, as Napoli fell further behind Roma in the race for that second automatic Champions League spot thanks to a 2-2 draw at Sassuolo.

However, with Lazio winning the Derby della Capitale today, there’s a chance to close within one point of Roma.

Stefano Pioli’s job is hanging by a thread after an extraordinary 5-4 defeat to Fiorentina, a collapse that saw Inter go from 2-1 up to 5-2 down in 18 minutes.

These teams both score in abundance and defend in dubious fashion, so with the likes of Icardi, Mertens, Perisic, Insigne, Antonio Candreva, Jose Callejon, Joao Mario and Marek Hamsik on the field, there ought to be entertainment.

