Martusciello: 'Wrong Empoli approach'

By Football Italia staff

Empoli Coach Giovanni Martusciello felt his team was “too frenetic and chaotic” in the defeat to Sassuolo, but it’s a wake-up call.

The Tuscans lost 3-1 on home turf, but were fortunate that Crotone were held 1-1 by Milan, so the gap from the relegation zone was ‘only’ cut to four points.

“We lacked some calm and didn’t have the right attitude,” Martusciello told Sky Sport Italia.

“Our performance was too frenetic and chaotic. Sassuolo made the most of it, as they won because of our errors, not thanks to their own credit.

“There was a reaction in the second half and we had the chances to open it up again, but were unable to finish them off. We must try not to repeat this performance ever again, as it was really not good.

“Our psychological approach was not the same as against Fiorentina and Milan. We got scared after a back-pass and from there everything just tumbled down on our shoulders.

“We have to take the positive and negative aspects from this game. It proves what I’ve been saying, as in the second half that fear went and we could’ve got back into it. We must turn the page.”

