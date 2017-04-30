Pioli: 'Big opportunity for Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli insists tonight is “a big opportunity against an excellent team like Napoli, as Inter can prove we’re a great team too.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“Clearly it’s a very important game, we are right there in the table and want to improve our position,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

Today Suning chief and club owner Zhang Jindong is in the stands at San Siro.

“Mr Zhang’s presence is motivating for all of us. He talked about the Inter of the future and the present, how we are all needed to bring Inter into a great future.

“This is a big opportunity against an excellent team, because Inter can prove that we are a great team too. We have clear ideas and worked on them in training, now we need to use them in a match situation.”

