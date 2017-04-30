Callejon: 'Anything could happen'

By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon feels “anything could happen tonight” as Inter and Napoli face off at San Siro. “We need the right mentality.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’s important after today’s results. We need the right mentality for this match, which will be difficult. We trained well this week and hope to get all three points,” the Napoli forward told Mediaset Premium.

A victory would put the Partenopei within a point of Roma in second place.

“Inter are certainly fired up after what happened and their difficult week, but we always respect Inter and expect a tough game.

“I think anything could happen tonight. We’ve got great champions, so do Inter, and we’ll see what happens.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more